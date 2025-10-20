MCIEAST Urgent Response Suspicious Package Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Phillip M. DaSilva, a postal clerk with the Camp Johnson Post Office, roleplays as a casualty and is pulled out on a stretcher during an urgent response drill at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2025. The installation conducted the annual exercise to familiarize participants with Force Protection Condition action sets, staff coordination checklists, area guard force orders and standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)