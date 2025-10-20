91st ARS refuels B-52s over SOUTHCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, navigates in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. Bomber Attack Demonstrations contributed to the collective defense of the Western Hemisphere and demonstrate the U.S. commitment to the safety and security of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)