91st ARS refuels B-52s over SOUTHCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, navigates in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|10.15.2025
|10.22.2025 15:21
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
