    91st ARS refuels B-52s over SOUTHCOM AOR [Image 1 of 5]

    91st ARS refuels B-52s over SOUTHCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, navigates in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, Oct. 15, 2025. U.S. B-52H long-range strategic bombers conducted training operations, showcasing the U.S Air Force’s global reach and strategic strike capability against transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9367354
    VIRIN: 251015-F-IA158-1001
    Resolution: 6884x4589
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    B-52
    KC-135
    air refueling
    Stratofortress
    Statotanker

