A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, refuels over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, Oct. 15, 2025. B-52s are world-wide deployable and deter foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations, which threaten the safety, security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9367355
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-IA158-1002
|Resolution:
|7210x4807
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS refuels B-52s over SOUTHCOM AOR [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.