91st ARS refuels B-52s over SOUTHCOM AOR

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, refuels over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, Oct. 15, 2025. B-52s are world-wide deployable and deter foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations, which threaten the safety, security and stability of the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)