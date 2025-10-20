Lt. Col. David MacPhail poses with one of the WooSox mascots after throwing the first pitch over homeplate, Aug. 7, 2025 at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. MacPhail was the WooSox hometown hero.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9367192
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-ME637-9141
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox [Image 6 of 6], by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District Deputy Commander throws first pitch at WooSox Game as Hometown Hero
