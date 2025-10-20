Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox

    Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox

    WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Lt. Col. David MacPhail poses with one of the WooSox mascots after throwing the first pitch over homeplate, Aug. 7, 2025 at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. MacPhail was the WooSox hometown hero.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 10.22.2025 10:27
    Photo ID: 9367192
    VIRIN: 250807-A-ME637-9141
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deputy Commander Honored as hometown hero by WooSox
    Deputy Commander Honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox
    Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero durig WooSox game
    Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox
    Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero during WooSox Game
    Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox

    District Deputy Commander throws first pitch at WooSox Game as Hometown Hero

    hometown hero
    Polar Park
    community relations
    WooSox
    Lt. Col. MacPhail

