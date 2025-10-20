Lt. Col. David MacPhail and members of the New England District Park Ranger team leave the field after MacPhail threw the first pitch at Polar Park during Hometown Hero Day, Aug. 7, 2025 at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2025 10:27
|Photo ID:
|9367190
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-ME637-7597
|Resolution:
|1271x990
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero by WooSox [Image 6 of 6], by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
District Deputy Commander throws first pitch at WooSox Game as Hometown Hero
No keywords found.