    Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero durig WooSox game [Image 3 of 6]

    WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by AnnMarie Harvie 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Lt. Col. David MacPhail, Deputy Commander, New England District, shows off the first pitch baseball at Polar Park, Aug. 7, 2025.

    This work, Deputy Commander honored as Hometown Hero durig WooSox game [Image 6 of 6], by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    District Deputy Commander throws first pitch at WooSox Game as Hometown Hero

    Hometown Hero
    USACE
    WooSox
    Worcester Red Sox

