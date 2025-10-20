921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th CES, teach members from the 921 CRS on hygeine pallet build up at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 14, 2025. This training gave the knowlede and hands on training needed to ensure these kits can be included when teams go out the door. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)