U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th CES, teach members from the 921 CRS on hygeine pallet build up at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 14, 2025. This training gave the knowlede and hands on training needed to ensure these kits can be included when teams go out the door. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9366591
|VIRIN:
|251014-F-BS369-3604
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.