Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 60th CES, teach members from the 921 CRS on hygeine pallet build up at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 14, 2025. This training gave the knowlede and hands on training needed to ensure these kits can be included when teams go out the door. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 12:35
    Photo ID: 9366589
    VIRIN: 251014-F-BS369-3607
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training
    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training
    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training
    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training
    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training
    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training
    921st CRS teams up with 60th CES for hygiene pallet training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download