Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard addresses the audience during the annual Commanding General–Battalion Commander Conference on Oct. 17, 2025, at Camp Murray, Washington. (U.S. National Guard by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 11:30
|Photo ID:
|9366550
|VIRIN:
|251017-O-CH682-6535
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|716.3 KB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Army Guard Commanders Focus on Readiness, Retention, and Transformation at Annual Conference [Image 3 of 3], by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Army Guard Commanders Focus on Readiness, Retention, and Transformation at Annual Conference
No keywords found.