Lt. Col. Josh Bell, commander, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team asks Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard a question during the annual Commanding General–Battalion Commander Conference on Oct. 17, 2025, at Camp Murray, Washington. (U.S. National Guard by Peter Chang)
Washington Army Guard Commanders Focus on Readiness, Retention, and Transformation at Annual Conference
