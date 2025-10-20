Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Army Guard Commanders Focus on Readiness, Retention, and Transformation at Annual Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    Washington Army Guard Commanders Focus on Readiness, Retention, and Transformation at Annual Conference

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Lt. Col. Josh Bell, commander, 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team asks Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, Commanding General, Washington Army National Guard a question during the annual Commanding General–Battalion Commander Conference on Oct. 17, 2025, at Camp Murray, Washington. (U.S. National Guard by Peter Chang)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 11:30
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
