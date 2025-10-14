Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ANNUALEX 2025 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ANNUALEX 2025

    JAPAN

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ezekiel Duran 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Kawasaki P-1, U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, and U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 fly together in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 20, 2025 in support of Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 25. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise that enhances the Japan and U.S. alliance, strengthens naval interoperability and demonstrates a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 10.21.2025 04:33
    Photo ID: 9366349
    VIRIN: 251020-N-DH616-1040
    Resolution: 3592x2776
    Size: 5.35 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANNUALEX 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ezekiel Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ANNUALEX 2025
    ANNUALEX 2025
    ANNUALEX 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Japan, U.S. forces begins multilateral exercise ANNUALEX 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Japan

    TAGS

    JMSDF P1 F35 ANNUALEX25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download