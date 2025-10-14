Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANNUALEX 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    ANNUALEX 2025

    JAPAN

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ezekiel Duran 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy forces with Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and French Navy sail together in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 20, 2025 in support of Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 25. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise that enhances the Japan and U.S. alliance, strengthens naval interoperability and demonstrates a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Japan, U.S. forces begins multilateral exercise ANNUALEX 2025

