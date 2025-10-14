ANNUALEX 2025

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces with Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and French Navy sail and fly together in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 20, 2025 in support of Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX) 25. ANNUALEX is a multilateral exercise that enhances the Japan and U.S. alliance, strengthens naval interoperability and demonstrates a joint commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 04:39
|Photo ID:
|9366347
|VIRIN:
|251020-N-DH616-1025
|Resolution:
|3768x2512
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
