    Early Stage Construction for a New Childcare Center [Image 1 of 4]

    Early Stage Construction for a New Childcare Center

    GUAM

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    Heavy equipment could be seen in late October conducting grading and trenching operations for a new Child Development Center being constructed as part of the establishment of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

    Early Stage Construction for a New Childcare Center
    A Civil Engineering Corps Officer Oversees Site Grading
    Alternative Construction Methods In Use in Guam
    A Civil Engineering Corps Office Tours a Project Site

