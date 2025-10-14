Heavy equipment could be seen in late October conducting grading and trenching operations for a new Child Development Center being constructed as part of the establishment of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9366298
|VIRIN:
|251021-O-CM160-9278
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Early Stage Construction for a New Childcare Center [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.