A Civil Engineering Corps Office Tours a Project Site

Lt j.g.. Zachary Laird walks a construction project he oversees he oversees in Guam in late October. The Child Development Center Laird is working on is being built as part of the construction of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Construction is overseen by the Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas, a Naval Facilities and Engineering Systems Command.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2025 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9366301
|VIRIN:
|251021-O-CM160-1623
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
