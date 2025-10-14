Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alternative Construction Methods In Use in Guam [Image 3 of 4]

    GUAM

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

    New methods enabling semi-reusable casting forms could be seen in use at the site of a project undergoing construction on Guam in late October.

