U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class, Justin Farr, a Machinery Technician assigned to Coast Guard Station Charleston hoses down a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, May 2, 2025. After training, all personnel ensure the boat is cleaned and properly refueled. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)