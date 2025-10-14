U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew approaches a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, May 2, 2025. The aircrew prepares to begin hoist and basket operations as part of routine training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)
|05.02.2025
|10.20.2025 13:55
|9365871
|250501-F-CQ122-1056
|6048x4024
|4.69 MB
|CHARLESTON HARBOR, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|6
|0
