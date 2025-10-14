Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor

    CHARLESTON HARBOR, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew approaches a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, May 2, 2025. The aircrew prepares to begin hoist and basket operations as part of routine training. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 13:55
    Photo ID: 9365871
    VIRIN: 250501-F-CQ122-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON HARBOR, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    Charleston Harbor
    Coast Guard
    Combat Camera
    Charleston

