U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Charleston prepare to receive a basket aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from the aircrew of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, May 2, 2025. As they receive the basket, the crew practices procedures to dismount and remount it onto the hoist line. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 13:55
|Photo ID:
|9365867
|VIRIN:
|250501-F-CQ122-1145
|Resolution:
|6043x3955
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON HARBOR, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.