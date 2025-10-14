U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Low-Light Training at Charleston Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Charleston prepare to receive a basket aboard a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from the aircrew of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, May 2, 2025. As they receive the basket, the crew practices procedures to dismount and remount it onto the hoist line. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)