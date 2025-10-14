Rappel Tower

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment rappels from a 55ft tower during rappel training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2025 05:12
|Photo ID:
|9365403
|VIRIN:
|251017-A-BS310-1639
|Resolution:
|4640x3093
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
