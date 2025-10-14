Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rappel Tower [Image 5 of 19]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    10.17.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment rappels from a 55ft tower during rappel training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 10.20.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 9365398
    VIRIN: 251017-A-BS310-1305
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rappel Tower [Image 19 of 19], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    Always Ready
    SwordOfFreedom
    Victory Corps

