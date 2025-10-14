Rappel Tower

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment belay comrades rappeling from a 55ft tower during rappel training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 17, 2025. 2CR provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)