Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 20 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jonathan Moss, AH-1Z Viper pilot with Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, poses for a photo during the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 14:13
    Photo ID: 9365083
    VIRIN: 251018-M-XU431-1682
    Resolution: 4965x7444
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 21 of 21], by GySgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration
    250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    250th
    Marines250
    USMC
    NMC250CPEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download