A Landing Craft, Air Cushion with Assault Craft Unit-5 conducts a simulated amphibious assault in support of the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9365075
|VIRIN:
|251018-M-XU431-1203
|Resolution:
|5742x3828
|Size:
|10.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration [Image 21 of 21], by GySgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.