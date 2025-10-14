Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Vipers with Marine Light Helicopter Squadron 267, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct flight operations in support of the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The 250th Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration at Camp Pendleton marks the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and America’s Semiquincentennial. The live-fire event highlights the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to integrate across air, land, and sea, showcasing the Corps’ enduring role as America’s force in-readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Dana Beesley)