    SW Hegseth Attends USMC 250th Anniversary Celebration [Image 46 of 54]

    SW Hegseth Attends USMC 250th Anniversary Celebration

    DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Vice President J.D. Vance speaks at a troop rally for the 250th U.S. Marine Corps Anniversary Celebration in Del Mar, Ca., Oct. 18, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 10:35
    Photo ID: 9364977
    VIRIN: 251018-D-FN350-7695
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US
