Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks at a troop rally for the 250th U.S. Marine Corps Anniversary Celebration in Del Mar, Ca., Oct. 18, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2025 10:35
|Photo ID:
|9364975
|VIRIN:
|251018-D-FN350-7507
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SW Hegseth Attends USMC 250th Anniversary Celebration [Image 54 of 54], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.