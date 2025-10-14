Date Taken: 10.19.2025 Date Posted: 10.19.2025 10:35 Photo ID: 9364971 VIRIN: 251018-D-FN350-7599 Resolution: 4534x3023 Size: 1.08 MB Location: DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SW Hegseth Attends USMC 250th Anniversary Celebration [Image 54 of 54], by SSgt Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.