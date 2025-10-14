US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, delivers remarks during the Marine Corps 250th Birthday Beach Bash at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Beach Bash at Camp Pendleton is one of many events taking place across the country to celebrate 250 years of service and to honor the Marines, Sailors, and families who strengthen our Corps. America’s Marines remain capable, credible, and committed—ready to fight and win whenever the Nation calls. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)