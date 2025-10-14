US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, meets U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, following an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)