Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton [Image 10 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    The Honorable JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, watches an amphibious capabilities demonstration at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps 250th Birthday Amphibious Capabilities Demonstration is one of many events taking place across the country to showcase the Navy–Marine Corps team’s ability to project power from the sea and defend the Nation. For 250 years, Marines have been America’s expeditionary force-in-readiness — capable, credible, and committed to winning the Nation’s battles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2025
    Date Posted: 10.19.2025 01:29
    Photo ID: 9364852
    VIRIN: 251018-M-YF186-2044
    Resolution: 3443x4820
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton
    US Vice President visits Camp Pendleton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250
    NMC250CPEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download