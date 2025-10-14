AKOM conducts recovery mission during Operation Halong Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rescue personnel with the Alaska Air National Guard, assigned to the 176th Wing, and the Alaska Army National Guard, with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, conduct search and rescue operations out of Bethel, Alaska following the devastating Typhoon Halong, Oct. 12, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Courtesy photo)