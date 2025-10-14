Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM supports recovery storm response in western Alaska [Image 3 of 4]

    AKOM supports recovery storm response in western Alaska

    KIPNUK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel, assigned to the 176th Wing, conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk, Alaska following the devastating Typhoon Halong, Oct. 12, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 19:54
    Photo ID: 9364437
    VIRIN: 251012-Z-A3507-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: KIPNUK, ALASKA, US
    This work, AKOM supports recovery storm response in western Alaska [Image 4 of 4], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AKOM conducts recovery mission during Operation Halong Response

    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

