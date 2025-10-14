AKOM supports recovery storm response in western Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Alaska Air National Guard rescue personnel, assigned to the 176th Wing, conduct search and rescue operations over Kipnuk, Alaska following the devastating Typhoon Halong, Oct. 12, 2025. The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Courtesy photo)