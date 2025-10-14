Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2 [Image 7 of 8]

    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2

    PHILIPPINES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor, speaks with Philippine Army Master Sgt. Turno, Intelligence, G2 Senior Enlisted Leader, among several PA Non-Commissioned Officers, to discuss enlisted training and mentorship at Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City, Philippines, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9364344
    VIRIN: 250811-A-UU257-5802
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

