U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor, speaks with Philippine Army Master Sgt. Turno, Intelligence, G2 Senior Enlisted Leader, among several PA Non-Commissioned Officers, to discuss enlisted training and mentorship at Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City, Philippines, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9364344
|VIRIN:
|250811-A-UU257-5802
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.