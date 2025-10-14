500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor, alongside Johnny Moncada, Pacific Liaison Detachment Officer-Philippines and Mark Miller, Engagements Officer, meet with Philippine Army Col. Edmund Delos Santos, Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G2, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City, Philippines, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)