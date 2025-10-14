Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2 [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2

    PHILIPPINES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks 

    500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater

    U.S. Army Col. Shawn C. Callahan, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Santiago Rivera, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater Senior Enlisted Advisor, alongside Johnny Moncada, Pacific Liaison Detachment Officer-Philippines and Mark Miller, Engagements Officer, meet with Philippine Army Col. Edmund Delos Santos, Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence, G2, among several PA leaders, to discuss the continued military intelligence partnership, bolstering capabilities and deterrence initiatives at Fort Andres Bonifacio, Taguig City, Philippines, August 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tiffany Banks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9364340
    VIRIN: 250811-A-UU257-9095
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2 [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tiffany Banks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2
    500th MIB-T Deepens MI Partnership Alongside PA G2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download