    T-6 at Sunset [Image 3 of 6]

    T-6 at Sunset

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michaela Prince 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    A U.S. Air Force T-6A Texan II lands sucessfully on the flightline of Vance Air Force Base, Okla., on March 5, 2025. The aircraft contains an instructor pilot and student practicing their take-offs and landings.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 09:40
    Photo ID: 9363853
    VIRIN: 250305-F-QL317-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-6 at Sunset [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michaela Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

