    T-6 at Sunset [Image 1 of 6]

    T-6 at Sunset

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michaela Prince 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    A U.S. Air Force T-6A Texan II performs a touch-and-go pass on the runway at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 5, 2025. Following primary training in the T-6, students at Vance are selected for either the airlift-tanker track, or the fighter-bomber track, flying the T-38C Talon.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 09:40
    Photo ID: 9363851
    VIRIN: 250305-F-QL317-1002
    Resolution: 4091x2727
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-6 at Sunset [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michaela Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

