T-6 at Sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force T-6A Texan II performs a touch-and-go pass on the runway at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 5, 2025. Following primary training in the T-6, students at Vance are selected for either the airlift-tanker track, or the fighter-bomber track, flying the T-38C Talon.