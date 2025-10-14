T-6 at Sunset

A U.S. Air Force T-6A Texan II performs a touch-and-go pass on the runway at Vance Air Force Base, Okla., March 5, 2025. Following primary training in the T-6, students at Vance are selected for either the airlift-tanker track, or the fighter-bomber track, flying the T-38C Talon.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 09:40
|Photo ID:
|9363851
|VIRIN:
|250305-F-QL317-1002
|Resolution:
|4091x2727
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
