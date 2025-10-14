T-6 at Sunset

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A student and instructor pilot taxi the T-6 Texan II into a holding zone while exiting the active runway on March 5, 2025, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Undergraduate Pilot Training students fly the T-6A Texan II to learn the fundamentals of aircraft handling, formation, low-level and more.