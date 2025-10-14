T-6 at Sunset

A student and instructor pilot taxi the T-6 Texan II into a holding zone while exiting the active runway on March 5, 2025, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Undergraduate Pilot Training students fly the T-6A Texan II to learn the fundamentals of aircraft handling, formation, low-level and more.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2025 09:40
|Photo ID:
|9363852
|VIRIN:
|250305-F-QL317-1011
|Resolution:
|5092x3395
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
