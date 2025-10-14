Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michaela Prince 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    A student and instructor pilot taxi the T-6 Texan II into a holding zone while exiting the active runway on March 5, 2025, at Vance Air Force Base, Okla. Undergraduate Pilot Training students fly the T-6A Texan II to learn the fundamentals of aircraft handling, formation, low-level and more.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 09:40
    Photo ID: 9363852
    VIRIN: 250305-F-QL317-1011
    Resolution: 5092x3395
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, T-6 at Sunset [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michaela Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

