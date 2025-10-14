Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard soldier patrol Farragut Station

    National Guard soldier patrol Farragut Station

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mackenzie Townsend, with the 821st Detachment, patrols near Farragut North Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission integrates National Guard members with local law enforcement to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 08:05
    Photo ID: 9363791
    VIRIN: 251013-A-MF120-3508
    Resolution: 4792x4480
    Size: 13.38 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard soldier patrol Farragut Station [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

