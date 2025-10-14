National Guard soldier patrol Farragut Station

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Mackenzie Townsend, with the 821st Detachment, patrols near Farragut North Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. The D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission integrates National Guard members with local law enforcement to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)