Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mackenzie Townsend and Spc. Morgan Sayre, both with the 821st Detachment, patrol near Farragut North Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to local law enforcement agencies to enhance public safety and deter crime in the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 10.17.2025 08:05
    Photo ID: 9363784
    VIRIN: 251013-A-MF120-7905
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.46 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station
    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station
    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station
    National Guard soldier patrol Farragut Station
    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download