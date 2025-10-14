National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station

U.S. Army Spc. Johnathan Beck, with the 150th Aviation Regiment, and Pfc. Christian Jarvis, with the 821st Detachment, patrol near Farragut North Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining safety and strengthening community trust throughout the capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)
|10.14.2025
|10.17.2025 08:05
|9363787
|251013-A-MF120-3665
|5228x3558
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|0
