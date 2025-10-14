Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station

    National Guard soldiers patrol Farragut Station

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Paris Hayes 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Johnathan Beck, with the 150th Aviation Regiment, and Pfc. Christian Jarvis, with the 821st Detachment, patrol near Farragut North Station in Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining safety and strengthening community trust throughout the capital. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Paris Hayes)

    TAGS

    DCSafe, National Guard

