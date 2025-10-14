Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the United States Marine Corps and Panamanian security services present full water containers at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 12, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)