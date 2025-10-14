Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter

    PANAMA

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Martinez, a member 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, fills a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval’s canteen at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 12, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 17:34
    Photo ID: 9363327
    VIRIN: 251012-A-UJ512-2699
    Resolution: 4367x2911
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download