    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter [Image 2 of 8]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Primitive Shelter

    PANAMA

    10.12.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    An instructor from Panamanian security personnel teaches a group of students how to construct a shelter at the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 12, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 17:34
    Location: PA
