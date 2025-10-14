Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AKOM conducts recovery mission during Operation Halong Response [Image 10 of 10]

    AKOM conducts recovery mission during Operation Halong Response

    BETHEL, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2025

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Annie Kilborn, a C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, secures passengers while evacuating approximately 300 displaced Alaskans out of Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 15, 2025. Alaska Army National Guard helicopter aircrews, with the 207th Aviation, pulled residents from devastated Alaskan communities and transported them to Bethel for follow-on travel to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via AKANG C-17. Following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 10.16.2025 17:14
    Photo ID: 9363323
    VIRIN: 251015-Z-GH714-2016
    Resolution: 3880x2584
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: BETHEL, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKOM conducts recovery mission during Operation Halong Response [Image 10 of 10], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    domestic operations
    Operation Halong Response
    operationhalongresponse

