AKOM conducts recovery mission during Operation Halong Response

A member of the Alaska Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III aircrew, assigned to the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing, interacts with passengers while supporting the evacuation of approximately 300 displaced Alaskans out of Bethel, Alaska, Oct. 15, 2025. Alaska Army National Guard helicopter aircrews, with the 207th Aviation Troop Command, pulled residents from devastated Alaskan communities and transported them to Bethel for follow-on travel to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson via AKANG C-17. Following the devastating Typhoon Halong that struck the West Coast of Alaska late last week, the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management continues to work with the Alaska Organized Militia and the U.S. Coast Guard during ongoing recovery operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Moon)